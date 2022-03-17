Spanish cement demand expands 14% in February

ICR Newsroom By 17 March 2022

Cement consumption in Spain increased 14 per cent YoY to 1,269,455t, representing the best sales in February in the last five years, according to Oficemen, the Spanish cement association.



“The cement industry is experiencing an energy emergency situation. Currently, almost half of the kilns in the sector have had to stop as a result of the high electricity costs derived from the war,” explained the association’s General Director, Aniceto Zaragoza.



“Now that the European Commission has already agreed to review the system to limit the contagion effect of gas prices on electricity prices, it is time for its immediate implementation by the Government, as well as to reduce tolls and charges to electro-intensive industries. In addition, CO 2 has significantly lowered its price, which should help lower electricity prices,” added Mr Zaragoza.



In the January-February 2022 period, total demand reached 2.23Mt, up 17 per cent YoY, while for the moving year (March 2021-February 2022), the increase in domestic consumption was close to 16 per cent to reach 15.27Mt.



Meanwhile, exports declined by 14.8 per cent in February. In the March 2021-February 2022 period exports advanced by four per cent, significantly below the eight per cent increase in January 2022.



Imports continue to rise by more than 50 per cent, mainly due to clinker, in the moving year data, according to Oficemen.

