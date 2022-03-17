Shree Cement starts trials at Chattisgarh clinker unit

India-based Shree Cement has started trial run of its new clinkerisation unit (Kiln 3) at its integrated plant in Baloda Bazar, near Raipur in Chhattisgarh. The Baloda Bazar plant currently has a clinker capacity of 5.2Mta and a cement capacity of 3Mta.
Alongside the kiln, the company has also installed a waste heat recovery power plant.
