Elementia to invest US$40m in El Salvador

ICR Newsroom By 18 March 2022

Mexico-based Elementia is investing US$40m in its Cementos Fortaleza plant in Acajutla, El Salvador. The project will add 0.3Mta of cement capacity to the country and is expected to start operation in the 1Q23.



“The new 0.3Mta Cementos Fortaleza plant, which is expected to start operations in the first quarter of 2023, will be built in El Salvador due to its strategic location in Central America, with access to key ports, a climate positive in terms of foreign investment and the right characteristics of a market that has an increased cement demand,” said Jaime Rocha Fort, Elementia’s director general.



In 2021 apparent consumption in El Salvador reached 33.8m bags (of 42.5kg), representing a market expansion of 33 per cent when compared with 2020.







