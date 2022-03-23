FLSmidth receives further clearance for acquisition of thyssenkrupp mining business

ICR Newsroom By 23 March 2022

FLSmidth has now received regulatory clearances from the Australian, South African, Peruvian and Chilean authorities for its acquisition of thyssenkrupp's mining business. This is in addition to approvals already received from Canada and Morocco amongst others. All clearances to data have been without imposition of any competition related remedies, says the Denmark-based company in a statement.

FLSmidth Group CEO Mikko Keto commented: “Receiving regulatory clearances in such important mining countries – from both a mine production and a customer standpoint – marks a significant milestone in our journey to complete our acquisition of thyssenkrupp’s Mining business. The acquisitionwill contribute to FLSmidth’s ambition to strengthen our pit-to-plant service and equipment solutions, further improving what we can offer our customers”.

Pending the remaining authority approvals and satisfaction of conditions in the sale and purchase agreement with thyssenkrupp, the transaction is expected to close during the 2H22.

Published under