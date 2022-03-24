China Tianrui Group Cement posts 2021 profit of CNY1.2bn

ICR Newsroom By 24 March 2022

China Tianrui Group Cement Co Ltd has reported a profit attributable of CNY1.2bn (US$188.4m) in 2021 when compared with CNY1.86bn in 2020.



The company’s revenues increased to CNY12.72bn in 2021, up from CNY12.17bn in 2020, according to Reuters.

