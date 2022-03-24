CemNet.com » Cement News » China Tianrui Group Cement posts 2021 profit of CNY1.2bn

China Tianrui Group Cement posts 2021 profit of CNY1.2bn

By ICR Newsroom
24 March 2022


China Tianrui Group Cement Co Ltd has reported a profit attributable of CNY1.2bn (US$188.4m) in 2021 when compared with CNY1.86bn in 2020.

The company’s revenues increased to CNY12.72bn in 2021, up from CNY12.17bn in 2020, according to Reuters.

