China Tianrui Group Cement posts 2021 profit of CNY1.2bn

China Tianrui Group Cement Co Ltd has reported a profit attributable of CNY1.2bn (US$188.4m) in 2021 when compared with CNY1.86bn in 2020.
The company’s revenues increased to CNY12.72bn in 2021, up from CNY12.17bn in 2020, according to Reuters.
