Vicat and Egypt settle investment dispute

ICR Newsroom By 24 March 2022

Egypt’s Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouli, and the Minister of Justice, Omar Marwan, have witnessed the signing of a final settlement agreement on the country’s investment dispute with Vicat, a shareholder in Sinai Cement Co. The agreement was signed by Minister of International Cooperation, Rania el Mashat on behalf of the government, and Vicat’s Chairman and CEO, Guy Sidos.

Under the agreement, the arbitration case between the two parties before the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes will end.

The Egyptian government seeks to attract more foreign direct investments and to support this drive, is making efforts to amicably resolve investment disputes.

