Oman takes measures to meet shortfall in cement demand

24 March 2022

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion held a joint meeting in Muscat on 22 March 2022 with departments concerned and related companies to discuss cement shortage in some governorates of Oman.

One of the local factories suspended production due to the hike in costs of raw materials in the production prices. Almost immediately, Oman Cement announced its readiness to boost its production capacity by 10 per cent to meet the shortfall.

The meeting resulted in taking several measures to ensure the availability of cement in the upcoming period in all governates of Oman, while maintaining prices. The solutions include the ramping up of output from some local plants and facilitating direct import of cement to meet the demand.

Published under