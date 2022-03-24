Feasibility study for Conch KT Cement plant in Kampong Speu completed

24 March 2022

Conch KT Cement Co Ltd has completed a feasibility study on a cement plant planned for northwestern Kampong Speu province in Cambodia and is now working on the legal procedures to break ground, according to Vei Samnang, the provincial governor. The project represents an investment of more than US$250m, financed by China.



The ~2Mta plant will be located in Monorom village, Horng Samnam commune in the southeastern corner of Kampong Speu’s Oral district.



Conch KT Cement Co is a joint venture between China’s Conch International Holding (HK) Ltd and local firm Battambang KT Cement Co Ltd.



Mr Samnang confirmed that the Provincial Administration had yet to receive a tentative start data for the plant’s construction. “The company is currently completing the legal procedures of the ministries and institutions, and the relevant legal standards. The firm has not built anything yet, save for clearing roads to access resources,” he said.

