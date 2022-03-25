Benin government fixes new retail prices

ICR Newsroom By 25 March 2022

To avoid significant market speculation around the price of cement, the Benin government set the retail price of cement by department on 23 March 2022.



The price of cement is capped at XOF74,000/t (US$123.94/t) in Porto-Novo and Ouémé- Plateau, XOF75,000/t in Cotonou and Atlantique-Littoral and XOF77,000/t in Comè and Mono-Couffo. In Parakou/Borgou and Djougou/Donga the maximum price for a tonne of cement is XOF82,000 while in Natitingo/Atacora and Kandi in Alibori the price is set at XOF85,000/t. Malanville in Alibori sees the highest rate at XOF90,000/t.



The Council of Ministers has said the ex-factory prices of cement have not increased and will be maintained at their current level until 30 June 2022.

