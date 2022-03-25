Vietnam market expands 39% in February

ICR Newsroom By 25 March 2022

Total domestic cement sales in Vietnam reached 3,538,333t in February 2022, up 39 per cent YoY but down 14 per cent when compared with January 2022, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA).



VICEM plants sold 1,119,190t, up 47 per cent YoY, while other VNCA members dispatched 799,143t, seeing their sales increase by 33 per cent YoY. Other cement producers in the country reported a 36 per cent YoY rise to 1,620,000t.



Exports advanced by 33 per cent YoY but slipped two per cent MoM to 3,756,365t in February 2022. Clinker exports were down 10 per cent YoY but up 11 per cent to 2,560,290t when compared with January 2022. However, cement exports continued to decline to 1,196,075t, representing a drop of 40 per cent YoY and 21 per cent MoM.



January-February 2022

In the first two months of 2022, total cement sales in Vietnam slipped four per cent to 7.672Mt when compared with the 2M21. VICEM saw its sales edged up by one per cent YoY to 2.501Mt while affiliates saw theirs fall by eight per cent YoY to 1.71Mt. Domestic sales of other cement producers decreased by four per cent YoY to 3.46Mt.



The export market delivered a more lively performance as export dispatches went up by 27 per cent to 7.591Mt in the 2M22 when compared with the 2M21. Clinker exports in January-February 2022 increased by 31 per cent YoY to 4.876Mt while for cement exports a 22 per cent YoY advance to 2.176Mt was reported by VNCA.

