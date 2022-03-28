Shiva Cement received environmental clearance for Orissa plant expansion

ICR Newsroom By 28 March 2022

India-based Shiva Cement, owned by JSW Cement, has received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to expand its cement plant in Kutra, Orissa, to 3Mta clinker capacity and 2Mta cement capacity. The project includes the installation of a 12MW waste heat recovery power generation system.



The company will mine limestone from the Khathurbahal North block with a production capacity of 1.6Mta limestone and 0.035Mta mineral reject, 0.033Mta of top soil and 3.875Mta of waste. The proposed crusher and screen capacity will be 800tph at the villages of Khatkurbahal, Phalsakani and Tehsil Kutra.



Environmental clearance was granted for the Khatkurbahal Limestone and Dolomite mine with expansion from 0.348Mta to 1.5Mta of limestone. A 500tph mobile crusher with screen at the villages of Khatkurbahal, Phalsakani and Tehsil Kutra

