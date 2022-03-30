Mannok's sales director becomes vice chairperson of MPANI

Paddy Mohan, Mannok's Cement sales director, has taken the role of Vice Chairperson for the Mineral Products Association Northern Ireland (MPANI), an industry body which represents the entire mineral products industry in Northern Ireland and an organisation which Paddy has been a member of for 24 years.



This new role marks an important milestone for Paddy as he previously had to step down from his role of vice chairperson shortly after he was elected in 2009 due to an illness.

