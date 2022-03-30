CemNet.com » Cement News » Riyadh Cement sees 4% drop in net profits in 2021

Riyadh Cement sees 4% drop in net profits in 2021

By ICR Newsroom
30 March 2022


Saudi cement company Riyadh Cement Co posted a 3.8 per cent decline in net profits after zakat and tax to SAR211.64m in 2021, when compared with 2020 when net profits after zakat and tax reached SAR219.95m.

Revenues were up 13.7 per cent to SAR671.06m in 2021 from SAR590.29m in 2020, according to a bourse filing.

