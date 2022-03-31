Birla's Mukutban plant begins clinker dispatch

ICR Newsroom By 31 March 2022

Birla Corp’s newest cement plant, Reliance Cement Co’s Mukutban integrated plant, has started dispatching clinker. The clinker is being delivered to the company’s nearest grinding unit at Butibori, Maharashtra. Shri Arvind Pathak, MD and CEO of Birla Cement Corp, flagged off the maiden consignment of the clinker-laden truck.



The Mukutban plant near Nagpur has a clinker capacity of 2.68Mta and a cement capacity of 3.9Mta. Its captive thermal power plant has a generation capacity of 40MW. The project represents an investment of INR27.44bn (US$362.4m).

