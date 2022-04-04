Colombian cement market expands 3% in February

Domestic dispatches in Colombia edged up by 2.6 per cent to 1.107Mt in February 2022 from 1.079Mt in February 2021, according to the country’s statistics office, DANE.



Dispatches were up 9.2 per cent YoY in terms of bulk cement but slipped 0.2 per cent for bagged cement, reflecting the seven per cent advance in dispatches to ready-mix concrete companies. However, construction companies and contractors reduced their off-take by 4.9 per cent YoY in February 2022. Sales to the retail sector remained stable.



Cement production in Colombia remained largely stable at 1.137Mt in February 2022 when compared with February 2021.



January-February 2022

In the first two months of 2022 cement dispatches to the domestic market increased 0.1 per cent YoY to 2.071Mt.



Bulk deliveries increased 8.7 per cent YoY while cement in bags saw a 3.3 per cent fall in dispatches. Ready-mix concrete companies increased their oftake in the 2M22 by nine per cent YoY, offsetting the 7.7 per cent drop in sales to construction companies and contractors. Retail sales fell by 3.4 per cent YoY.



Production from Colombia’s cement plants was up by 0.1 per cent YoY to 2.177Mt in the 2M22.

