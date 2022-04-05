Chilean cement market contracts 9% in February

ICR Newsroom By 05 April 2022

Cement dispatches in Chile declined by 9.3 per cent in February 2022 to 318,964t from 351,735t in February 2021, according to the Chilean cement and construction chamber, CChCC. MoM the decline was 8.1 per cent from 347,211t in January 2022.



In the first two months of 2022 total domestic dispatches reached 666,175t, down 4.6 per cent YoY when compared with 698,198t in the 2M21.

