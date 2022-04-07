Kolos Cement sees 39% rise in turnover in 2021

ICR Newsroom By 07 April 2022

Mauritius-based Kolos Cement Ltd reported a turnover of MUR1.8bn (US$40.2m) in 2021, up 38.5 per cent from MUR1.3bn in 2020. However the company’s operating profit reached MUR161.5m, down 18.6 per cent from MUR198.4m in the previous year.



In addition to the nationwide six-week lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the company also faced further challenges to the increased raw material costs as the rupee weakened and the cost of freight went up.



The company expects 2022 to be equally challenging but has taken proactive steps to ensure strong supply chain management, along with other varied risk mitigation actions.

