Swiss cement market sees 10% pick-up in 1Q22

ICR Newsroom By 12 April 2022

Cement deliveries in Switzerland increased 10.2 per cent to 950,556t in the first quarter of 2022 when compared with 862,210t in the 1Q21, according to the Swiss cement association, cemsuisse. The association attributed the rise in dispatches to a mild winter with high building activity, particularly in January.

Deliveries of lower-carbonn CEM II cement remained at a high level with a market share of 89.2 per cent. CEM I Portland cement deliveries remained stable when compared with the 1Q21, accounting for 5.6 per cent of the total.

Around 35.3 per cent of dispatches were transported by rail with the remainder supplied by road. Ready-mix concrete companies accounted for 71.9 per cent of deliveries while on-site deliveries to construction companies accounted for 21.3 per cent. Concrete product manufacturers purchased 5.1 per cent of cement deliveries.

Published under