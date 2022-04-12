Holcim publishes agenda for 2022 AGM

12 April 2022

The Holcim annual general meeting will take place on 4 May 2022 at 10am CEST at company headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. In accordance with applicable Swiss COVID-19 legislation, it will be held without the presence of shareholders, making safety a priority again for this year’s AGM. The Board of Directors invites shareholders to submit their questions in advance regarding the Holcim 2021 Integrated Annual Report and the AGM.

Climate report

In line with Holcim's commitment to lead its sector's transition to net zero, the Board of Directors has submitted the company’s first climate report, for an advisory vote by Holcim's shareholders with 2030 and 2050 net-zero targets, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. The report provides details on Holcim's decarbonisation journey, its focus on innovation and breakthrough technologies as well as climate-related risks and opportunities.

Board of Directors changes

Dieter Spälti, Adrian Loader and Colin Hall have decided not to stand for reelection. All other members are proposed for reelection. Beat Hess is also proposed for reelection as Chairman of the Board.

To advance the Board's leadership, gathering the most expert and diverse perspectives to shape our company’s future, Leanne Geale and Ilias Läber are proposed as new members to the Board of Directors.

