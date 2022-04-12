ELEX complete cold start-up of Ragland ESP unit

12 April 2022

The cold start-up of an ELEX's new electrostatic precipitator (ESP) at National Cement's (Vicat group) Ragland cement plant in the USA has been successfully completed.



The ELEX ESP, which is responsible for primary dedusting, has a separation area of approximately 7000m2, which is roughly the size of a football field. Depending on the application and requirements, ELEX claims it can also build ESPs with a separation area seven times larger.

Published under