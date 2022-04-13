Titan to commission new Roanoke terminal upgrade in 2023

Titan America expects to complete work on its new 70,000t dome with truck and rail load-out infrastructure at its Roanoke Cement Co import terminal in Chesapeake (VA) in 2023.



The US$37m upgrade will see present bulk storage capacity triple and equip the terminal to import and distribute fly ash, slag and aggregates throughout the Mid-Atlantic market. The company also is carrying out a similar project in Tampa (FL).



“The major expansion and modernisation of these two marine terminals is another important step toward meeting fast-growing demand for our products and services in critical infrastructure, commercial, and residential projects,” says Titan America CEO, Bill Zarkalis. “These projects, along with our continued investments in low-carbon cement production capacity expansion and end-to-end digitalisation of our plants, signify our commitment to meet evolving societal and consumer expectations.”



“In this era of high demand for construction materials, particularly for our lower carbon products, the expanded logistics capacity at our import terminal and rail network will ensure we continue to serve customers reliably and with the sustainable green solutions that will reduce the carbon footprint for construction,” said Titan America Senior Vice President of Sales, Don Ingrassano.

