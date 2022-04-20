Kanodia Cement completes Amethi grinding plant expansion

Kanodia Cement has set up a new cement grinding unit at its Amethi plant, India. The grinding expansion is already completed and production began in April 2022. All four of the company’s cement grinding units are fully automated.

Vishal Kanodia, managing director, Kanodia Cement, said that the Amethi expansion is part of the company’s strategy to increase its total cement capacity to 4.3Mta.

“We are optimistic about the growth in demand for cement in India. The set-up of our Amethi unit along with more investment in the coming years will help us unlock fresh opportunities by debottlenecking existing capacities and creating new ones across the country. We expect our new cement manufacturing unit to provide employment to around 1000 people directly and indirectly,” he said.

According to local reports, Uttar Pradesh has a cement shortage and its cement demand is met by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and other eastern states. Keeping this in mind, Kanodia Group is setting up more cement grinding units in Uttar Pradesh.

The new unit will have state-of-art technology with a vertical roller mill for pre-grinding and ball mill for cement grinding. It will produce all types of cement.

The plant consists of two 12-spout rotary-packers and six floor-mounted truck loading machines that have been supplied by FLSmith. The plant is situated on 44 acres of land.

