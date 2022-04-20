Cuban cement plants intend to take output over 1Mta in 2022

While cement plants in Cuba will produce more cement in 2022, this would remain insufficient to meet national cement demand, according to the Cuban Ministry of Construction. It is expected that the country will output more than 1Mt in 2022, up from 0.8Mt in the previous year.



The country has currently five cent plants with a further two under construction in Camagüey and Santiago de Cuba. If operating at full capacity they would be able to produce the 4Mt required by the domestic market.



Despite the shortage within its borders, Cuba aims to “raise export levels”.

