Opterra orders 300GWh for renewable energy

21 April 2022

Statkraft, Europe's largest producer of renewable energy, has signed a further power purchase agreement (PPA) with Opterra, one of Germany's leading cement manufacturers, on the supply of renewable power from onshore wind and solar power. It follows a wind power PPA agreed in 2021 and enables Opterra to further transition its plant operations to a renewable energy supply.

Opterra (CRH group) is adding a further 300GWh of renewable power supplied by Statkraft to its plants in Karsdorf (Saxony-Anhalt) and Wössingen (Baden-Württemberg). From April 2022 to June 2023, 15GWh of wind power will be provided and from July 2023 to December 2032, approximately 30GWh of solar power will be supplied annually.

