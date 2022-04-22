Carthage Cement improves 1Q cement exports

ICR Newsroom By 22 April 2022

Tunisia-based Carthage Cement has improved its export turnover in the first quarter of 2022. Exports were up 32 per cent YoY to TND65m (US$21.8m).



The company’s total turnover reached TND83.9m, up 3.4 per cent when compared with the 1Q21. The increase was achieved despite a challenging building and public works market.



In terms of production in the first three months of 2022, Carthage Cement produced 398,284t of clinker, which represents an advance of seven per cent YoY. Cement production remained stable at 459,500t.

Published under