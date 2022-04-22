CemNet.com » Cement News » Polish cement sales forecast to decline

By ICR Newsroom
22 April 2022


Cement sales in Poland are expected to decline to 19Mt in 2022 from 19.3Mt in 2021, according to the Polish cement association, SPC.

However, the association predicts that sales could return to their upward trend in 2023, when it projects sales of 19.4Mt.

