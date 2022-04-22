Polish cement sales forecast to decline

Cement sales in Poland are expected to decline to 19Mt in 2022 from 19.3Mt in 2021, according to the Polish cement association, SPC.
However, the association predicts that sales could return to their upward trend in 2023, when it projects sales of 19.4Mt.
Cement sales in Poland are expected to decline to 19Mt in 2022 from 19.3Mt in 2021, according to the Polish cement association, SPC.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email