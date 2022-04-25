Cement Hranice sees 4% uptick in net profit in 2021

ICR Newsroom By 25 April 2022

Czech cement producer Cement Hranice, owned by Dyckerhoff AG, increased its sales by 13.4 per cent to CZK2.037bn (US$89.8m) in 2021 when compared with sales posted in 2020. The company’s net profit advanced by four per cent YoY to CZK585.7m.



"The past year was marked by increased demand for cement sales. Especially at the end of the year, we were forced to reduce our clinker and cement stocks to the lowest possible level, but we still had to slightly reduce deliveries to our customers," according to the company’s annual report.



Higher sales were particularly seen in the Czech market, where the demand for Cement Hranice’s products had significantly increased from the 2Q21. Domestic sales rose to CZK1.610bn in 2021 from CZK1.386bn in 2020.



Export sales advanced by CZK16m to CZK426.577m.







Published under