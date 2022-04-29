Muğla plant permit to be challenged on environmental issues

The building of an integrated cement plant along the border of the Menteşe and Yatağan districts of Muğla, a southwest province of Turkey, is being challenged by the Turkish Thoracic Society.

The integrated cement plant and raw material quarries will be located at Muğla Bayır, Deştin. It is understood to be the Kentçim Group 4250tpd project that ICR reported on in September 2021.

According to the Turkish Thoracic Society report, a cement plant, 13 limestone and clay quarries and a concrete plant is planned to be built in the forest region.

Approximately 75 per cent of the living species in the region are protected by the Berne Convention for conservation. The Turkish Thoracic Society is opposed to the project on environmental and conservation grounds.

