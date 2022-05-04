Hearing postponed for those arrested in Cruz Azul confrontation

04 May 2022

The 10 people arrested for the confrontation at the Cruz Azul cement plant in Hidalgo, Mexico, on 27 April remain in custody after the lawyers of the accused obtained a postponement following two hearings to hear the case file.

According to sources from the Hidalgo Attorney General's Office, one week after the events in which eight people were killed, the operation to search for more suspects in the attack on the cement plant continues, CE Noticias Financieras reported.

The Hidalgo prosecutor, Alejandro Habib, said that of the 10 people arrested for the confrontation at the plant, most came from municipalities of the State of Mexico, reportedly sent to take control of the plant by force.



At the end of the first arraignment hearing, the detainees requested a postponement to gather evidence in their defense. Two days later they presented a change of lawyers to request a further postponement which expires today.

