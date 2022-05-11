Morocco’s market contracts 23% in April

Moroccan cement deliveries by Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc contracted by 22.8 per cent to 902,513t in April 2022 when compared with 1,169,122t in April 2021, according to Morocco’s cement association, APC.



In the first four months of 2022 cement deliveries slipped by 5.1 per cent YoY to 4.331Mt from 4.563Mt in the January-April 2021 period.

