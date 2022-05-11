Cemex extends Executive Variable Compensation programme

ICR Newsroom By 11 May 2022

Cemex has announced that it is expanding its Executive Variable Compensation programme, further reinforcing its commitment to carbon neutrality. The Executive Variable Compensation programme, which includes progress on carbon reduction goals as a variable, will now cover more than 4500 executives in key positions around the world. Starting in 2022, the CO 2 emissions component will have an impact that will range from -10 per cent to +10 per cent in the total cash payout of the Annual Executive Variable Compensation.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to become a net-zero CO 2 company by 2050,” said Fernando A González, CEO of Cement. “This decisive step reinforces our commitment, raises awareness and aligns our entire organisation towards our carbon action roadmap and building a greener, more sustainable company.”

Cemex has already shown significant progress towards its 2030 net-zero goals with 2021 seeing the largest annual reduction in CO 2 emissions in the company’s history at 4.7 per cent, compared to the previous year.

