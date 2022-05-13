Eastern Province Cement sees 52% drop in 1Q profits

Saudi Arabian cement producer Eastern Province Cement Co reported a net profit after zakat and tax of SAR29m (US$7.7m) in the 1Q22, down 51.7 per cent YoY.



Revenues declined 25.8 per cent YoY to SAR161m in the 1Q22 from SAR217m.

