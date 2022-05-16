thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions and VIBM sign MoU

thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions Vietnam and the Vietnam Institute of Building Materials (VIBM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between both parties on the research and application of new technologies in cement manufacture.

At the ceremony, Lukas Schoeneck, CEO of thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions Vietnam, reaffirmed his commitment to collaborate with VIBM under the guidance of the Deputy Minister of Construction, Nguyen Van Sinh, to transit the cement production from ‘grey2green’. He also emphasised the next step following up the MoU signing, which is to identify lighthouse projects leading to the implementation of alternative fuels taking into account the recent significant increase in coal prices.

On behalf of Mr Nguyen Van Sinh and the Ministry of Construction, Pham Van Bac, head of the Building Material Division, claims that currently Vietnam is implementing its building materials strategy for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050. Future development is expected to limit the use of natural resources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save energy while promoting the maximum use of wastes from industries and domestic waste as raw materials in cement production.



