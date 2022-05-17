Arabian Cement 1Q profits see 37% drop

ICR Newsroom By 17 May 2022

Arabian Cement’s net profit after zakat and tax declined 37 per cent YoY to SAR41.9m (US$11.2m) in the first quarter of 2022. When compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, net profits surged by 79.3 per cent from SAR23.3m.



Revenues decreased 19.3 per cent YoY to SAR259.3m in the 1Q22 from SAR321.5m, according to a bourse filing. When compared with the previous quarter, 4Q21, revenues edged up by 1.4 per cent from SAR255.8m.







