Redecam commissions Bamburi Cement baghouse

17 May 2022

Redecam has commissioned a new bag filter at Bamburi Cement (Holcim Group), Mombasa, Kenya.

The project required a turnkey solution to convert the main kiln and electrostatic precipitator for a new baghouse. The project had been scheduled for 2020 but had been delayed because of COVID-19. There were no loss-in-time accidents.

