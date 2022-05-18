Government looks to dispose of Adilabad cement plant

It may soon be the end for the Cement Corporation of India’s Adilabad plant as the government has taken initial steps for its disposal.

Online electronic bids are being invited for the appointment of valuers for the valuation of assets required for the disposal of the plant, machinery along with plant’s structure, store and scrap and dismantling at its cement factories in Akaltara and Mandhar (both in Chhattisgarh), Kurkunta (Karnataka), Nayagaon (Madhya Pradesh) and Adilabad in Telangana, the public sector enterprise said in an e-tender notice.

The 400,000tpa plant in Adilabad, which started commercial production in April 1984, catered to the cement requirements of the Marathwada and Vidarbha region in Maharashtra as well as north Telangana.

It has been around 25 years since the plant officially became non-operational, in November 1998. The plant is located on 772 acres and about 1500 acres with 48Mt limestone deposits available.

