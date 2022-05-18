UltraTech Cement opens second clinker line at Hirmi

UltraTech Cement, the country’s largest cement producer, has added 2.7Mta of capacity by commissioning a second clinker line at Hirmi Cement plant in Chhattisgarh. The company will add another 1.3Mta of capacity at the same plant by the June quarter.

The commissioning of the clinker unit was completed well ahead of schedule and is a unique achievement considering the slowdown faced in project work earlier during the year due to COVID, said the company in a statement.

UltraTech has a consolidated capacity of 119.95Mta of grey cement and has 22 integrated manufacturing units, 27 grinding units, one clinker unit and eight bulk packaging terminals across India.

