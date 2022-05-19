Pakistan's government to conduct cement industry report

19 May 2022

Pakistan’s government plans to conduct research reports on the cement, automobile and fertiliser sectors in Pakistan. The feasibility report will be conducted by Pakistan Industrial Development Corp (Pvt) Ltd (PIDC) with the assistance of private consultancy firms with experience and expertise in conducting research studies relevant to these sectors in Pakistan.

The research study would cover cost analysis, challenges, sector review and performance. Interested firms are requested to submit their technical and financial proposals for each work separately by 2 June 2022.

Capacity/production

In other news, between July-March 2022, Pakistan’s cement production slipped by 2.9 per cent YoY to 36.543Mt compared to 37.619Mt. Last year’s report of AHCML Research has estimated that the total installed capacity of cement in Pakistan is 69Mta with a further ~18Mta of capacity in the pipeline. This will take total production capacity to 87Mta by FY24. Likewise, All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) data indicates that Pakistan has 50 production lines of 25 plants catering for the local requirement and exporting surplus quantity. It includes 19 production lines in Punjab, nine in Sindh, four in Balochistan and 18 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PIBT statement

The Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) has issued dozens of No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for setting up cement factories keeping in view its increasing demand in the construction industry. The 16 factories included four in the Mianwali district, one in Pind Dadan Khan, two each in Taxila and Dera Ghazi Khan and seven in other parts of the province.

Published under