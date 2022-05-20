CEMBUREAU supports REpower EU plan

20 May 2022

CEMBUREAU, the association of the European cement industry, fully supports the objectives of the REPower EU plan issued by the European Commission.

The European cement association believes it is essential to complement the plan issued by concrete measures that will further contribute to reducing Europe’s energy dependency, while providing a sound business case for decarbonisation investments. CEMBUREAU recommends EU policymakers to urgently support:

• the use of waste in cement production to phase-out fossil fuels

• Fast-track investments that achieve major CO 2 reductions in energy-intensive sectors as well as energy efficiency improvements, such as carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS)

• electrification and address the rising electricity costs for construction materials through targeted measures

• large-scale deployment of renewable energy across the EU

• exploit the thermal properties of concrete in buildings to facilitate renewables deployment

• maintain the pace of the EU climate agenda (‘Fit for 55’) and implement Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in a timely manner.

