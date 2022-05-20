Tabuk Cement sees 1Q losses

Saudi cement producer Tabuk Cement Co reported revenues of SAR62.18m (US$16.58m), down 19.2 per cent YoY, in the January-March 2022 period, according to the company
Net losses after zakat and tax were posted at SAR6.92 in the1Q22, against net profits of SAR10.06m in the 1Q21.
In 2021 Tabuk Cement Co posted a 65.6 per cent drop in net profits after zakat and tax to SAR17.76m, compared to SAR51.58m in 2020.
Saudi cement producer Tabuk Cement Co reported revenues of SAR62.18m (US$16.58m), down 19.2 per cent YoY, in the January-March 2022 period, according to the company
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email