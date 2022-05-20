Puerto Rican market contracts 5% in April

ICR Newsroom By 20 May 2022

In April 2022 cement sales in Puerto Rico reached 1.3m bags of 42.6kg (94lb), or 55,250t, representing a five per cent drop when compared with April 2021, according to the country’s statistics office. However, sales were 13.2 per cent ahead of April 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



In the January-April 2022 period, cement sales in Puerto Rico reached 5.02m bags, or 213,852t.







