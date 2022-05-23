CMS sees 1Q revenues up by 6%

ICR Newsroom By 23 May 2022

Malaysia-based Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (CMS) reported a revenue of MYR214.04m for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022, up six per cent YoY from MYR202.06m.



Profit before tax improved to MYR83.86m in the 1Q22 from MYR82.56m in the 1Q21 due to a better performance by the Cement and Road Maintenance businesses and a higher share of results of associates by MYR15.42m.



Although higher raw material costs and global supply chain constraints challenged the company’s operations, key initiatives continued to be implemented across all businesses.



CMS’ cement business saw revenues increase by seven per cent to MYR136.64m and profit before tax saw a 34 per cent hike to MYR29.15m in the 1Q22 when compared with the equivalent period in 2021. The higher profits were attributed to improved cement demand and continual cost control measures.

