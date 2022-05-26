COCMAG calls on members to uphold cement sector integrity

ICR Newsroom By 26 May 2022

Cement manufacturers in Ghana are being urged to comply with fair trade practices in a bid to promote the cement industry and protect the integrity of the country’s construction sector. According to the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers Ghana (COCMAG), it is vital that intense competition in the country’s cement sector does not lead to unfair trade practices, such as the production of substandard cement, supplying underweight bagged cement, violating environmental protection matters at ports and factories, tax evasion of any form or unethical marketing and sales activities.



As reported by news service MyJoyOnline, Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, executive secretary of COCMAG, highlighted that the cement industry is a strategic one in Ghana’s economy, and COCMAG’s role is to maintain a positive image and prominence for the cement sector in Ghana. COCMAG members are being urged to contact the chamber regarding any issue that affects their ability to operate.

