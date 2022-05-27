Sinoma Overseas Development completes SCR project

27 May 2022

Sinoma Overseas Development’s selective catalytic reduction (SCR) denitrification project with Lanfeng No2 cement production line in Sichuan, China, has been successfully completed.



This ultra-low emission renovation project for air pollutants of cement kiln contracted by Sinoma Overseas passed the performance test before being transferred to the owner, with all indicators reaching Chinese A-level standards and outperforming the agreed in the contract.



The project adopts advanced mid/low-temperature SCR denitrification technology to treat kiln flue gas. The technology boasts high denitrification efficiency, low ammonia escape, stable operation, low cost, no impact on waste heat recovery and small system resistance, says Sinoma Overseas Development.

Published under