Secil Group rebrands

ICR Newsroom By 27 May 2022

Portugal-based cement producer Secil has undergone a rebranding exercise to demonstrate how its four business areas complement each other in terms of flexibility and knowledge.

The UNIBETÃO concrete brand will become known as Secil Concrete, while the aggregates brand Secil Britas will now be known as Secil Aggredos. The cement business will be renamed Secil Cimento. Seciltek, the group’s range of construction solutions and materials, will remain the same.

Published under