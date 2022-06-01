Southern Province Cement starts work on new Jazan plant

ICR Newsroom By 01 June 2022

Southern Province Cement Co has started work on its new 5000tpd plant in Jazan, Saudi Arabia.



The project is part of the company’s plans to boost its production capacity to 10,000tpd and gradually replace its current production lines.



Southern Province Cement’s performance remained under pressure in the first quarter of 2022 as revenues were down 25 per cent YoY.

