Southern Province Cement starts work on new Jazan plant

By ICR Newsroom
01 June 2022


Southern Province Cement Co has started work on its new 5000tpd plant in Jazan, Saudi Arabia.

The project is part of the company’s plans to boost its production capacity to 10,000tpd and gradually replace its current production lines.

Southern Province Cement’s performance remained under pressure in the first quarter of 2022 as revenues were down 25 per cent YoY.

