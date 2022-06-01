CemNet.com » Cement News » Najran Cement secures SAR328.5m loan from Al Rajhi Bank

Najran Cement secures SAR328.5m loan from Al Rajhi Bank

By ICR Newsroom
01 June 2022


Saudi Arabia’s Najran Cement Co has obtained Sharia-compliant financing of SAR328.5m (US$87.6m) from Al Rajhi Bank.

The loan will be repaid within seven years in semi-annual instalments with a six-month grace period, according to a bourse filing on 31 May. While the long-term financing will fully settle the company’s sole existing long-term loan, the funding also includes a SAR50m short-term facility to support the group’s capital.

In the 1Q22 Najran Cement generated SAR23.28m in net profit after zakat and tax, down 61.4 per cent YoY.

