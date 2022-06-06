Italy’s cement output sees 3% drop in March

ICR Newsroom By 06 June 2022

Cement production in Italy increased by nine per cent in March 2022 when compared with the 2015 baseline index of 100, according to Federbeton, the country’s concrete association. On a YoY basis output declined by three per cent.



Cement prices remained level when compared with February 2022 but when compared with 2015, they were up 57 per cent.



Cement trade

Grey cement imports were down 20 per cent YoY to 101,114t in February 2022 from 106,173t in January 2022. In the year to date imports are down by four per cent in February. However, in terms of CIF value, this increased to EUR7,305,000 in February 2022 from EUR6,685,000 in the previous month. Per tonne values rose from EUR63 to EUR72.



Grey cement exports increased 15 per cent YoY to 129,988t in February 2022 from 119,867t in January 2022. In the year to date, exports jumped 21 per cent in February 2022. The FOB value of these exports increased to EUR12,745,00 in February 2022 from EUR7,279,000. FOB values per tonne advanced to EUR98 in February 2022 from EUR61 in January 2022.

Published under