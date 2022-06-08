Wellington Terminal gets US$6m facelift

08 June 2022

Wellington Terminal in New Zealand is getting a NZD$10m (US$6.45m) upgrade aimed at increasing its shipping capacity and reducing its CO 2 footprint. Each year over 100,000t of cement arrives at the terminal by ship from Golden Bay’s Northland production facility to be stored and distributed throughout the Wellington and Manawatu regions. By replacing old equipment and introducing greater automation, the terminal will be able to increase capacity and reduce load times, allowing for more transportation by sea and lowering the number of truck movements on New Zealand’s roads. Golden Bay estimates that the upgrade will result in a decrease of more than 1700 truck movements each year and a corresponding reduction in CO 2 emissions of 90 per cent. Reconfiguration of the site will also ease traffic movement.

With demand for cement continuing to grow, the investment will ensure the facility is able to operate at the highest standards to meet the future needs of the region. “Our Golden Bay Terminal has served Wellington well for many decades and has contributed to some of the region’s biggest infrastructure projects along with countless houses, driveways and other developments,” said Nick Traber, chief executive concrete, Fletcher Building. “The upgrade is a key part of our strategy to remove bottlenecks in our operations to drive growth and reduce costs, as well as increase the resilience of our supply chain using all modes of transport (ship, rail, road).”

