North Korean cement production boost

13 June 2022

Cement producers across North Korea have supplied more cement to major construction sites even under the maximum emergency anti-epidemic system.

Officials and workers of the Sangwon Cement complex increased the output of clinker by introducing new operation methods of production.

The Sunchon Cement plant has recorded high daily production results. Meanwhile, the Chonnae-ri Cement factory is achieving normal operation of its production equipment.

